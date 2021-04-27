POA Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market cap of $23.45 million and $947,507.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, POA has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,020,455 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
