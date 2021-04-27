Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.64

Shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $15.75. Points International shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 7,814 shares changing hands.

PCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Points International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $234.91 million, a P/E ratio of -98.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned about 5.93% of Points International worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

