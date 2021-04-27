Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues Earnings Results

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris updated its FY21 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 9.000-9.250 EPS.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $143.25. 1,281,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84. Polaris has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

