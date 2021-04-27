Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +18-21% yr/yr to $8.30-8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion.

NYSE PII opened at $144.92 on Tuesday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 439.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.73 and its 200 day moving average is $112.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.18.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

