Polkacover Hits Market Cap of $9.68 Million (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. Polkacover has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and $764,379.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkacover has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One Polkacover coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkacover alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00276435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.60 or 0.01053281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.61 or 0.00708647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,859.69 or 1.00038926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Polkacover Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacover should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkacover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkacover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.