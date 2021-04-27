Polkamarkets Price Reaches $1.05 on Major Exchanges (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001904 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $23.98 million and $1.39 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00065303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.00793890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00097301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.47 or 0.08192674 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

