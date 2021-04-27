Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.77 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.52 or 0.00029937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $26.16 million and $5.77 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00062375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00277339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.50 or 0.01054018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.24 or 0.00710965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,418.41 or 1.02263897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

