POPCHAIN (PCH) One Day Volume Tops $1,469.00

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One POPCHAIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $731,786.84 and $1,469.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00054432 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015970 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

