Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.27

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.27 and last traded at $75.10, with a volume of 30447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.44.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 3,729.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after buying an additional 2,301,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter worth $58,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Popular by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter worth $40,381,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

