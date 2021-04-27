PopularCoin Market Cap Achieves $446,331.80 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $446,331.80 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00073953 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.75 or 0.00475005 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,382.05 or 1.00121681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00041970 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00138893 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,156,768,384 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.