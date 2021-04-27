Populous (PPT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Populous coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00008344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $244.14 million and $6.00 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00064341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.74 or 0.00800350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00097273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.87 or 0.08071734 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.