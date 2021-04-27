Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives “Sector Weight” Rating from KeyCorp

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POR. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

Shares of POR opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 670,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,779,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

