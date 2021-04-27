POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $81.10

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.10, but opened at $84.24. POSCO shares last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 1,255 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get POSCO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.