Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTL. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTL opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.48 million, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

