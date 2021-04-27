PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PostNL in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

TNTFF stock remained flat at $$4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. PostNL has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

