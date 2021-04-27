Powell Industries (POWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $406.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

