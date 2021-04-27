PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $176.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

