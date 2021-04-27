PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PQ Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

PQ Group stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. 1,487,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

