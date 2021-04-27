PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.67 million.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PQ Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.
PQ Group stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. 1,487,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.
About PQ Group
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
