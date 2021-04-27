Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.38

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and traded as high as $6.69. Prada shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 200 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

About Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

