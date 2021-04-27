Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 166,831 shares.The stock last traded at $31.18 and had previously closed at $27.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.