Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.42 and last traded at $34.59. 1,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 224,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRLD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,631.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 574,683 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

