Premier (PINC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Premier to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Premier has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.26-2.39 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.26-2.39 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PINC stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Premier has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $37.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

