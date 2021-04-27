Pretium Resources (PVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$221.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.34 million.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.53 and a 52-week high of C$19.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on PVG. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

