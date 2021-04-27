PRIA (PRIA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,685.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One PRIA coin can now be bought for about $9.95 or 0.00017939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $690,058.94 and approximately $13,685.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00067341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00020791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.00818434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00096887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.98 or 0.08117012 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

