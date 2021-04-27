PRIA Price Tops $9.61 on Major Exchanges (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $666,658.61 and $16,103.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.61 or 0.00017522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00066510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00021089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.89 or 0.00765429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00098088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,481.00 or 0.08168633 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . PRIA’s official website is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

