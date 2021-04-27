Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $2.06 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,013,693 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

