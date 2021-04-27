Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 133,080 Shares

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,220,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PRMW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. 1,172,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities dropped their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

