Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 39,557 Shares

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $672,864.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 555.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,212 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,893,000 after purchasing an additional 453,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.