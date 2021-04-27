Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stake Lessened by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Primoris Services worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,780,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,379,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after acquiring an additional 899,042 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.