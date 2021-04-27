Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,514.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000.

NASDAQ BTEC traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $61.11. 6,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

