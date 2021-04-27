Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 11,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 14.22% of Principal Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:PSET traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

