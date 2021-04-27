Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,365 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.38% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.76. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

