Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 30,611 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55.

