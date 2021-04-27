Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 671,308 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 191.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671,308 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.41% of Nano Dimension worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.68. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

