Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $336.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.34. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.67 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total value of $1,997,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,092.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,388 shares of company stock valued at $144,573,891. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

