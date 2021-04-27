Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,553 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of -306.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

