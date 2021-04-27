Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 11,468 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE TSM opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.