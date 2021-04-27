Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 55,762 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 267.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,762 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,213 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 656,662 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 584,309 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after purchasing an additional 718,916 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $108.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.01.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.