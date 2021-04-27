Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,118 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,142,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $112,000.

JPIB opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

