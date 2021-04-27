Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,899 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,784,000. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 671,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.