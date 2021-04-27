Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,438 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $187.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.13. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $97.32 and a twelve month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

