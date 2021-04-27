Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,650 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,252,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,051 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 750,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 644,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78,639 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

