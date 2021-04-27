Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $818.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $764.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $711.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

