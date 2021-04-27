Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after acquiring an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

