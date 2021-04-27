Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

