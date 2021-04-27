Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 14.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,343.57.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,166.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 742.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $595.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,141.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,138.02.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

