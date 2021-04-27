Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,921 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $83.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

