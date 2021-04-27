Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.62 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

