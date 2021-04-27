Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

NYSE C opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

