Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $267.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.22. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $204.20 and a 12-month high of $268.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

